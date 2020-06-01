Schools Remain Shut, Curfew Reduced… Read All The Latest Updates From PTF

The federal government has reduced the nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am to 10pm to 4pm, with effect from Tuesday.

This was made known by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19, Boss Mustapha in its briefing on Monday.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also directed that all the schools remain closed.

However, greenlight was given to the Aviation Industry to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.

However, the ban on interstate travel stands except for goods and essential travel, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced.