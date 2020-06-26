See Photos From Rema’s Date With Female Fan (Photo)

Next-rated Nigerian singer, Rema, has shared moments of his date with the winner of the call he made on social media.

The singer who had requested a moment with a special fan was seen enjoying every bit of it as they visited many locations.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rema captured every moment as they ended the date after a yacht cruise.

Rema was seen buying items for the lady as they had lunch together and shared the special moment together.

See Photos Here: