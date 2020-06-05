Seyi Edun Appreciates Adeniyi Johnson Over Lovely Birthday Surprise

Popular Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun received a lovely birthday surprise from her husband, Adeniyi Johnson on her birthday and she took to her Instagram page to thank him.

The actress turned a year older on Thursday and it was fun-filled day.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the actress shared a glimpse of her birthday surprise from her hubby and she wrote;

“Adeniyi, You are truly a wonderful husband. May God fill your heart with happiness just as you have filled mine with love. How can I thank you for being such a wonderful husband? I feel so blessed to have a husband like you who’s very supportive and loving. You are my guiding light! @adeniyijohnson ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎈🎈🎈 Thanks @arikdave_surprises for making this happen“



Read Also: Kemi Adetiba Blasts Troll Who Said Busola Dakolo Used Her Rape Case Against Pastor Fatoyinbo To Chase Clout

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBDOy1hHRJQ/?igshid=gc6p9o3t4nx3