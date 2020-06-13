Seyi Shay Finally Owns Up To Unclad Photos On Her Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Seyi Shay, has shared a few words concerning the controversy that surrounded her viral ‘almost-nude’ photos.

According to the singer, the events have affected her a lot, however, it has also made her come out of her ‘shell’.

In an Instagram live feed, the singer was in conversation with some other stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry as she talked about moving forward.

The singer was earlier attacked for the photos as some believed that her Instagram wasn’t hacked and she only wanted attention.

Watch The Video Here: