Shehu Sani Knocks Osinbajo For Saying Nigeria Is Running Expensive Govt

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna central senator has knocked vice president Yemi Osinbajo for coming out to state that Nigeria is running an expensive government.

The lawmaker while speaking via his official Twitter handle stated that he is the vice president and should rather focus on working with his boss on how to cut cost instead of calling for debate.

He tweeted, “You said Nigeria is running an expensive Government and you are a VP, instead of working with your Boss to cut cost you are calling for ‘debate’; You still want to meet Peter Obi for debate? Haba my Prof.”