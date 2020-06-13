Shooting In Villa: PDP Alarmed, Charges Buhari To Speak Out

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to reports of security breach within the presidential villa by calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out.

Speaking via a statement on its official Twitter handle, the Party described the report as worrisome and unimaginable.

“The PDP is alarmed by the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential villa following a reported degenerated squabble among family members and officials of the @MBuhari Presidency.

The party is deeply worried that the protracted spat between the First Lady, @aishambuhari, and aides of President Buhari has now degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential villa.

The party described as distressing, the report that members of Mr President’s family were at scene of the assault against one of President Buhari’s aides, during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms.

Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the @MBuhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.

The chaotic situation in the Presidential villa only points to the failure by President @MBuhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.

The @OfficialPDPNig notes that such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why our nation has been bedevilled by myriads of security and economic problems under President @MBuhari’s watch in the last five years.

The @OfficialPDPNig, therefore, calls on President @MBuhari to take immediate steps to restore order in his Presidency and shield our security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

Our party also demands an immediate inquest into the security breaches as well as the alleged violation of COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of Mr. President, which was reported to be part of the immediate causes of latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.

Furthermore, the @OfficialPDPNig urges the @nassnigeria to save the nation by wading into the persistent infighting in the @MBuhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa has not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance.