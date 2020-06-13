Sia Writes Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Over Their Feud (Photo)

Popular Australian singer, Sia, has sent a message to popular American rappers, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in wake of the protest against racism.

In her post, she asked the rap stars to put aside their differences and stand together against racism and suppression.

However, fans attacked her as they pointed out that it was insensitive of her to make a statement as such.

The Chandelier singer later apologized in a tweet where she stressed that she may have misunderstood a tweet she saw which prompted her to react.

See Photos Here: