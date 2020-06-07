Simi, Adekunle Gold Welcome Their First Child (Photo)

“Adejare.

It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.

Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020“

Adekunle Gold also shared the news in an email where he recounted the adorable moment he first held his baby in his arms.

According to him, he was filled with tears when he welcomed his baby girl into the world, he would even cry more when she stared into her eyes.

See their posts below: