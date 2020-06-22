Simi Celebrates Adekunle Gold On Father’s Day With Adorable Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi celebrated her musician husband, Adekunle Gold on his first official Father’s Day on Sunday.

The couple recently welcomed their little platter of feet, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Simi shared a heartwarming video which captures the moment her shirtless husband could be seen singing and rocking their newborn daughter, Adejare.

The songstress’ voice could be heard in the background, singing along with Adekunle Gold.

Sharing the clip, the ‘Duduke’ crooner wrote;

“Happy Daddy’s Day Superstar.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBtTOZDJRRV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link