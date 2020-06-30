Since I Joined Man United, Gunners Have Been Hating: DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy, has shared how Arsenal fans she dumped are reacting to her joining Manchester United.

According to the artist, Arsenal fans are hating on Man United fans because she dumped them for the team.

Her points is coming on after an Arsenal fan shared that since she left the team, they have been recording wins and victories.

Sharing on Twitter, Cuppy replied to the Arsenal Fan, saying: “since I joined man united, the gunners have been hating”

See Post Here: