Singer Frankie Jay Shoots His Shots At Toke Makinwa With Gifts (Video)

Up and coming Nigerian singer, Frankie Jay, has made an attempt at winning the heart of media personality, Toke Makinwa.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the singer was seen flaunting a dress he has bought for Toke Makinwa, as he expresses his interest in her.

The singer also shared that he is ready to spoil Toke Makinwa with all he has.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote: “I can’t wait for you to wear this dress Toke Makinwa, I hope you like it. I go spoil you Toke Makinwa.”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBctGv2HIJT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link