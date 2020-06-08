Singer MC Galaxy Announces He Is Officially Taken

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy has taken to Instagram story to announce that he is off the market as he has finally found love again.

The singer gave an update of his relationship status in a lengthy post via the photo-sharing app where he also revealed the name of the lady after his heart.

MC Galaxy wrote;

“Before now, i never believed that myth people refer to as “falling in love” In this new world of uncertainties, accusations, war brutality, hate, and desperation, It seems happiness chose the right time to find me. Now that you’re my girl, I’m beginning to understand.

Ever since we met, I’ve felt a spring in my step and the world is a happier place. I wonder what tomorrow brings. Let’s find out! Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Queen of my heart! MCG’s first lady A.k.a FREAKY FREAKY MUMMY…#Ifunaya”

Read Also: Man Threatens To Rape Simi, Adekunle’s Daughter When She Clocks 18

See his post below: