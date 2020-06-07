Singer, Mr Dutch Slams Troll Who Attacked His Career (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Dutch, has hit hard on an internet troll who attacked his style of singing.

The singer who had taken to his social media page to promote his upcoming single got trolled by another user who compared him to Wizkid.

Mr Dutch, however, promised the troll that he will surprise both him and Wizkid with his single.

Replying to the troll, he wrote in part: “…Both that your star boy and others wey no believe, go applause…”

