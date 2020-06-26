Singer Rema Kisses Female Fan On A Yacht (Video)

A video capturing the moment singer, Rema planted a kiss on a female fan’s neck is currently trending on social media.

The singer had taken the female fan, identified as Nimie on a romantic date and he shared video of their outings.

In one of the video clips, the budding singer

kissed his special female fan on her neck and held her waist while they were on a Yacht.

Another video shows the singer spraying money on the girl’s bum.

Reacting to the clips, Nigerians on Twitter condemned the singer as some insisted that he already knew the girl before he asked her out on social media.

Some of his fans also vowed never to promote any of his songs again regardless of the reward he puts out.

Watch the video below:

Just know that it’s only this babe that will be streaming your songs from now on ooo — Aros (@Damii_aros) June 25, 2020