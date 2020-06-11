Singer Simi Spotted Playing With Her God-Son (Video)

A video circulating on social media captures the adorable moment singer, Simi could be seen carrying her god-son.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently welcomed her beautiful baby girl named Adejare on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

However, she broke the good news to her fans and followers via Instagram on Sunday after she shared a photo of her husband holding their baby girl.

The singer was recently seen in a video carrying a baby as she engaged in a conversation with one of her friends.

Simi referred to the baby as her god-son.

Watch the video