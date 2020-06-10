Slave Owners: Fani-Kayode Calls For Destruction Of Madam Tinubu’s Statue

Former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked Nigerians to do away with statues of slave owners in Nigeria like Madame Tinubu.

Protesters in the UK, during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ rallies which took off across the world, following the death of George Floyd, a Blackman at the hand of Minnesota police officer — had pulled down the statue of Edward Colston.

Colston was a 17th-century English merchant and Tory member of Parliament, who was involved in slave trade.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, advised Nigerians to emulate those protesters and pull down statues of those who dealt on slave trade.

According to him, it is insensitive and unjust for a nation to continue to honour historical figures that traded in human flesh.

He wrote: “Now that statues of slave owners like Edward Colston are being pulled down in the UK it is time for us to pull down the statues of slave owners like Madame Tinubu in Nigeria. A nation that continues to honor historical figures that traded in human flesh is insensitive and unjust.”