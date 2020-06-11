Social Media Is A Dragon – Eucharia Anunobi

Popular Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has shared spoken once again on the use of social media.

According to the actress, social media is a dragon and it’s being fed by those who use it by putting out their lives there.

Eucharia also pointed out that those who give out every detail of their lives on social media should be ready for the consequences.

Sharing on her Instagram, she wrote in part: “Yes, social media is a dragon that must be fed constantly, if you stop, get ready to be eaten…”

See Her Post Here: