‘Social Media Is An Illusion’ – Singer Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer and beauty enthusiast, Dencia has spoken a few words about social media.

The singer stressed that people need to understand that there is a real life and social media is an illusion.

Dencia went further to advice fans not to take things too seriously when they see it on the internet and social media.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Social media is an illusion, people take things said on social media too seriously. There’s real Life & SM life. Learn to differentiate”

