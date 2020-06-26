‘Social Media Will Kill This Generation’ – Paul Okoye Reacts To Release Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest Video

Popular Nigeria singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, has reacted to the video released by Dubai Police regarding Hushpuppi’s arrest.

Taking to his Insta-story, the singer shared a post where he expressed shock over the large sum of money the Internet celebrity and his accomplices allegedly stole from over 1.9m people.

It was gathered that about 1.6bn Dhirams (N168 billion naira) was stolen by them.

The police also recovered dozens of cars worth 25m Dhirams and 150m worth in items.

Reacting to the news, the singer wrote;

“Abeg una hear de amount of money? oh oh oh social media go new dis generation”

Read Also: Dubai Police Release Video Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest

See Paul Okoye’s post below;