Solidstar Sets Contract File With Estranged Record Label On Fire (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, SolidStar has taken the issue with his estranged record label to another level.

In an update on his social media account, the singer was seen setting ablaze the contract file of the record label.

Solid Star had earlier called out the former record label boss in an earlier update for playing him.

READ ALSO – I Have Been Good To You And Your Family, Solid Star Calls Out Former Record Label Boss, Ossy Achievas

Taking to the story feature on Instagram, the singer shared a video clip showing how he was burning the contract file.

Watch The Video Here: