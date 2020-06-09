Sophia Momodu Celebrates Birthday With Raunchy Photo

Davdio’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday with a raunchy photo.
The single mum of one turned a year older on Tuesday she had a topless photoshoot.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Momodu initially shared a photo in which she wore a yellow outfit as she struck a pose on a bench.
“This next chapter is for growth, peace and tranquillity – oh and of course more kpa! 💰🤪#HappyBirthdayToMe“she wrote on Instagram.
In a follow-up post, she shared the raunchy photo which left little to the imagination.
The fashion entrepreneur is seen wearing nothing but a ripped black trouser while strategically using her hand to cover her bosom and she wrote; “Bendel Beauty”.
Read Also: Chioma Secures Endorsement Deal With Gino Amid Davido’s Infidelity Rumours
See the photos below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNtKY0nauh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link