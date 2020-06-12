Sophia Momodu Shares Lovely Photos From Her Birthday Getaway

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie Momodu posted lovely photos from her birthday getaway which took place at the picturesque Lakowe Golf Resort.

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion entrepreneur celebrated her 33rd birthday with a raunchy photo that got people talking.

Momodu took to her Instagram page on Friday to share some of the photos and videos taken at her party with the words;

“I wanna say a big Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes & messages, I truly appreciate you all.. God bless you”

Singer, Tiwa Savage and reality star, Khloe were in attendance.

