SPOTLIGHT: A Look At 90’s Born Artist, Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, is one artist that has won the hearts of many Nigerians. The singer has over the years continued to show his relevance in the Nigerian music space which has been proven to be a tough space.

With a genre of music that is usually tagged uncommon, Johnny Drille has successfully built a fan base which is just as loyal to him when he is singing or when he’s just smiling at the camera.

90’s born singer, John Ighodaro was born on July 5, 1990, and is professionally known as Johnny Drille, the singer is also famed for writing his songs by himself and has also been recognized for his talents in that aspect of his career.

Drille’s career came into the spotlight when he released a cover of “Awww” by Di’Ja, a cover which landed him a spot in the same record label where Di’ja is signed to – Mavin Records.

There is no Johnny Drille without a few words about his father, as the singer has stressed a lot of time that he owes a lot of his achievements to his father, he even made a song which was an ode to his father with the title ‘Papa’.

Johnny Drille was born and raised in Edo State, Nigeria. His father is a school principal and clergyman. With four siblings, Drille started singing in his father’s church at a very early age. The singer later went on to get his first degree in English and Literature at the University of Benin. A few of his fans stress that he owes his poetic lyrics to the course he studied at the university.

For a boost in his career, Drille went on to feature at the popular music reality TV show, Project Fame season six (2013), in 2015, he released a cover of Di’Ja’s “Awww”, which caught the attention of Mavin’s CEO Don Jazzy as it evidently led to his signing into the record label. His debut single “Wait for Me” was released in 2015. It was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2016.

Johnny Drille has bagged seven nominations with one win for his for his 2019 alternative song – Finding Efe.