SPOTLIGHT: Things You Need To Know About BET Nominated Singer, Rema

Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, is a Nigerian singer and rapper. Rema, In 2019, signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. The singer has been regarded as one of the fastest rising artists in the Nigerian music space with his nomination for the Headies Next Rated Artist category which he snatched.

While Rema grew popular in Nigeria, one boost that his career experience in the international music scene was from a time when his 2019 song, Iron Man, found its way on former US president, Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

Born on May 1st, Divine Ikubor was born into a Christian family in Benin City, Edo State, where he grew up singing and rapping while in secondary school. He attained his primary and secondary school education in Edo State.

In 2018, Rema posted a viral freestyle to D’Prince’s track “Gucci Gang”. The post caught the attention of D’Prince who flew him to Lagos to offer a record deal. Rema signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019. He released his eponymous debut EP Rema in 2019. It peaked at number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria.

Having described his music as new school with an alternative vibe, Rema has successfully secured a place in the hearts of his fans locally and internationally.

On 19 October 2019, Rema won Next Rated and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies. On 12 January 2020, he received the Souncity MVP for the best new artist. On 15 June 2020, Rema was nominated as Best Viewers Choice: International Act on the 2020 BET Awards.

He was nominated on the awards alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid; they were the only Nigerian Artistes nominated for the awards edition of 2020