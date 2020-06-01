‘Spring Forth Blessings And Wash Away Our Pains’, Funke Akindele Prays Begs Month Of June

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has shared just what she wants for the month of June.

The actress, taking to Twitter, asked that the month of June spring forth blessings and wash away pains.

The Jennifa actress also stated that June should bring justice to everyone who has been victims of evil preparators.

Sharing on Twitter she wrote: “Oh month of June!!! Spring forth Blessings and wash away our Pains. Bring to justice all evil perpetrators and let there be peace in our Land!!..”

