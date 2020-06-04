‘Stop Embarrassing God’ – 2face Idibia Blasts Nigerian Pastors, Imams

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has taken to his Twitter page to blast Nigerian pastors and imams.

2face, in a recent outburst on the micro-blogging site, warned the religious leaders to stop embarrassing God as he stated that some of them are even looking for ways to collect from people rather helping them in these trying times.

The singer wrote;

“Fuck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!! GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD Preach TRUTH. Don’t be embarrassing GOD every where #ONELOVERELIGION”

“My GOD no go tell me 2 collect money for am. My GOD no go tell me 2 fight or kill person for am My GOD no weak like that. My GOD don package everything keep, that’s why I get BRAIN. I no go turn the other chick again. #WARRIORS#Standwellwell”

“Make una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh”

