‘Stop Telling Them Your Problem, 50% Don’t Care’ – Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has advised his fans and followers on Twitter concerning opening up to people.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer also shared that people should not be so open to people about personal things.

The singer, on Twitter, shared that, half the time, 50% of people don’t really have interest in other people’s problems.

READ ALSO – Naira Marley Shares Adorable Moments With His Kids (Photos)

Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, the singer wrote: “Stop telling them ur problems. 50% don’t give a fuck and the other 50% are happy u have them…”

See His Post Here: