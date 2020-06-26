Sympathizers Storm Ajimobi’s Residence In Ibadan (Photos)

Sympathisers in their number, on Thursday evening, stormed the private residence of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, located at Oluyole estate following the announcement of his demise.

The mourners, many of who said they thought the death news was a rumour, were seen weeping at the residence.

The sympathisers comprised political associates, friends and extended family members.

Meanwhile, a family source said the corpse is expected to arrive Friday morning from the Lagos hospital, where he breathed his last. The source said arrangement for the burial was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

See Photos Here:

