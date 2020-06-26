Tacha Addresses Those Working Hard To Bring Her Down (Video)

Controversial BBNaija star, Tacha has finally addressed those who are least excited about her progress and plotting how to bring her down.

The reality TV star, in a recent Insta-live session, asked what she did wrong and why her haters are trying to get her out of the way.

Tacha said she doesn’t know why people care so much about her success even though she was disqualified from the BBNaija Pepper Dem show and she didn’t win the prize money.

The serial entrepreneur mentioned that her fanbase alias Titans was ordained by God and nothing can stop her.

It didn’t end there as she took a swipe at Multichoice.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CB5l-wYn8AW/?igshid=1dz5gldzn9vxr