Tacha Claps Back At Troll Who Reminded Her About Her Disqualification

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha was quick to fire back at a troll who reminded her of her disqualification from the reality TV show.

The Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Reunion show aired on Sunday.

During the reunion show, the ex-participants expressed their feelings about each other through their facial expressions.

However, Tacha was not shown partaking in the challenge.

A fan of the controversial reality star took to Twitter to praise her for not participating in the challenge.

The reality TV star revealed she participated but her part just wasn’t aired.

A fan of another housemate, Mercy decided to make nest of her by bringing up her disqualification.

The self-acclaimed ‘Port-Harcourt’ first daughter clapped back as she tweeted;

Better to be disqualified from a SHOW than to be out here in REAL LIFE chasing over a DISQUALIFIED HOUSE MATEs SHADOW. ”

See the exchange below:

However,