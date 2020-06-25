Tacha Launches Her Own Clothing Line ‘NLNT’ (Photos)

Controversial reality TV star, Tacha has officially launched her own clothing line named after a slang she popularized while in the House in 2019.

The name of the clothing line is ‘NLNT’ which is an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer”.

This comes few weeks after she launched her own power bank brand ‘PowerTacha’ and earned N7.5 million within 2hrs from sales.

The reality TV star, who took a break off social media, returned to announce the exciting news on Wednesday by 11:30pm.

Tacha posted a video clip as well as pictures of her new products.

The brand influencer also launched her very own ‘NLNT’ backpack collection which has the inscription, “We pin” on it.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star captioned her post;

“MULTICHOICE! MY GOD NO DEY SLEEP OHHH!!! E open eye GIDIGBA 📌”

Read Also: BBNaija Cee-C’s Car Reportedly Suffers Brake Failure In Enugu (Video)

See her post below:



https://www.instagram.com/p/CB1Xi12jWeN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link