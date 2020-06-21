Tacha Opens Up On Why She Attended BBNaija Reunion Show (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha had an exclusive interview after the BBNaija Re-Union show with media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo.

During the interview, Tacha opened up on why she attended the BBNaija Reunion show, saying she wanted to change the narrative or perception people had about her and make viewers see her for who she really is.

When asked about how the major highlight of her life journey so far, the reality TV star mentioned the disqualification as she said that it was God’s plan and she trusts Him.

Tacha also dished out some of words of advise to her fans.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, however, laughed when she was asked about the Davido’s tattoo on her body.

Watch the full video below: