Tacha Shares Risqué Video With Her Boyfriend; Takes It Down Immediately

Controversial BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, recently shared a TikTok video and it got people talking.

Tacha posted the video via Instagram and it captures the moment her boyfriend, King Ladi could be seen fondling her breast.

The serial entrepreneur cautioned him to take his hands off her.

Sharing the video, The reality TV star wrote;

“I’m just tired of this Man!!😹🙄🤣

Add my TikTok Symply_Tacha“



Minutes later, the reality TV star took down the video from her social media platform and replaced it with another one.

Read Also: Highlights Of #PepperDemReunion On African Magic

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-Ce2BD-l8/?igshid=cpalsqwlrnwy