Tacha Shares Stunning; She Is Set To Launch New Product

Popular reality TV star, Tacha took to her Instagram page on Friday to announce that she will be launching a new merchandise soon.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the controversial BBNaija star also posted new pictures on her timeline with a caption which reads;

Getting PUBLICITY is fun, but what’s the POINT if it doesn’t help you achieve your MARKETING OBJECTIVE..? NEW MERCHANDISE INCOMING @nlnt89@nlnt89 @nlnt89
we LAUNCH WHEN??“

Tacha has continued to prove that she is truly business-oriented as she has been able to leverage on the publicity from the BBNaija renunion show to promote her brand.

