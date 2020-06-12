Tacha Shares Stunning; She Is Set To Launch New Product

Popular reality TV star, Tacha took to her Instagram page on Friday to announce that she will be launching a new merchandise soon.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the controversial BBNaija star also posted new pictures on her timeline with a caption which reads;

“Getting PUBLICITY is fun, but what’s the POINT if it doesn’t help you achieve your MARKETING OBJECTIVE..? NEW MERCHANDISE INCOMING @nlnt89@nlnt89 @nlnt89

we LAUNCH WHEN??“

Tacha has continued to prove that she is truly business-oriented as she has been able to leverage on the publicity from the BBNaija renunion show to promote her brand.

Read Also: Nina Clashes With Fan Over Her “Spiritual Husband”

See her post below: