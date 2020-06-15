Tacha Slams Those Against Her NET Honours (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star and one of the honoraries of the NET awards, Tacha has send a message for those who say she don’t deserve it.

Tacha has bagged the award for the most popular BBNaija Star, but a few people thought she didn’t deserve it.

According to Tacha, they can all go and hug a transformer because she knows she deserves the honour she got.

Taking to Instagram Live, the reality TV star made this known to her fans and followers.

Watch The Video Here: