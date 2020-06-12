Tacha Slams Tuoyo After Negative Comments About Her (Photo)

The drama seems to get heated in every episode of the Big Brother Naija reunion, and this time, it’s between Tacha and Tuoyo.

It all started after the episode of the show where some housemates blamed Tacha for their eviction, following that, Tacha shared that she was going to unfollow Tuoyo.

Tuoyo, however, reacted and pointed out that he doesn’t need her as he called her one with a low IQ and a lot of negativity.

Tacha also replied to him as she shared receipts of him making some requests of her in the past.

See Photos Here: