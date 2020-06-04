Taraba Youths Stop Soldier From Committing Suicide

Residents of Jalingo, Taraba State, spent an hour struggling to stop a military man from committing suicide.

According to the report, the soldier identified simply as Ali, climbed the Welcome to Taraba Roadblock Tower -over 24fts high, threatening to jump down.

The Nation reports that, the said soldier was speaking in Hausa and pidgin, saying: “I want to die. Allow me to jump down and die.” But the youth who have gathered there, spent quite some time begging him: “Please do not jump. We don’t want you to die.”

It was also gathered that the soldier’s behaviour attracted their attention when they spotted him on top of the tower pulling and throwing down the items of clothing on him.

“We noticed someone climbing the place and pulling off his clothes. We got there to discover he is someone we know. He was left with under pant and an inner vest and poised to jump. We went close and began to beg him,” an eyewitness was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

A close look reveals he has an injury on his left kneecap, which he bandaged.

A source told The Nation that Ali has mental illness and has been relieved of his job, of recent.

“He is an ex-soldier, fond of riding military motorbikes in town. He was sacked from the army when it was discovered he is mentally ill,” another source said.