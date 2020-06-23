TECNO Shines A Light And Makes A Difference Through Covid-19 Pandemic

Over the last few months, the dynamics of our lives have changed drastically in ways we couldn’t have imagined just a while back. As uncertain as things may seem, people have continued to stay safe while holding on the hope that a vaccine or a cure will soon be found.

With all these happening around us, there is need to be upbeat and not let fear hold us back from living our lives.

In the midst of all this bleakness, TECNO arises as a beacon of hope for its fans, shinning a light and reminding them that there will certainly be light at the end of the tunnel. Unlike many other brands who have understandably put all activities on hold, TECNO has carried on with its activities all in the aid to ensure that their fans are well taken care of and entertained.

Currently, the brand’s TECNO Spark 5 Power of 5 campaign is ongoing. The campaign’s goal is to search amongst Nigerian youths for talents and generously reward them. The talent hunt is in five categories – Music, Comedy, Dance, Freshen Up (Makeup for females, Style or dress up for males) and Art. And thousands of Nigerian youths have sent in entertaining and creative entries that have wowed Nigerians as a whole. Winners will soon be chosen, and depending on their positions, 200, 000 Naira, TECNO phones, and numerous gifts will be given.

As if that generosity isn’t enough, TECNO Foundation donated essential medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in support of the fight against the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The material donation which was handed over to the Lagos office of the NCDC on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 by officials of TECNO Foundation included 100,000 medical masks, 10,000 medical gloves, 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 5,000 googles amongst others.

Speaking during the presentation, an official of TECNO Foundation, Mr. Attai Oguche who handed over the medical materials to officials of the NCDC reiterated the importance of adequately equipping medical personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.

TECNO Foundation is giving these medical materials with love and earnest prayers to support the medical personnel for their efficacy in this grim war. “We believe humanity shall prevail,” Oguche said.

And that is one key message that TECNO wishes to spread at this time of uncertainty; no matter how emphatic the spread and effect of COVID-19 is, humanity shall prevail. We only have to persevere and be kind to one another.