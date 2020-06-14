Teebillz Celebrates Tiwa Savage, Tacha On Their NET Honours Win

Popular Nigerian music executive, Teebillz took to his Instagram page to celebrate his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage and his ex-client, Tacha on their NET Honours Win.

Tacha bagged the most popular BBNaija star while Tiwa Savage won the award for the most popular musician.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Teebillz shared a video of Tacha with the words;

“Work in Progress….. Keep going my dear! I’m fulfilled to be part of your blessings………! @symply_tacha 💛🔱💛 #NLNT #Titans Thanks to @thenetng Numbers don’t Lie!”

The music executive also appreciated the mother of his son, Tiwa Savage for allowing him to show his talent.

He wrote;

“This One Here…….. Na special Delivery! Mama JamJam with the sauce…. forever grateful for allowing me to show my talent personally and business wise! 😍 @tiwasavage #Joyful Numbers never lied! #Savage #savagesoldiers Thanks @thenetng for recognizing true Greatness! #323ME #MAVIN“.

See screenshots of posts below: