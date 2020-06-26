The Flutterwave Store: Ground-Breaking Innovation for SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries. It is safe to say that the future of Africa’s economy rests on SMEs, and this is because they provide a wide range of employment opportunities and also contribute significantly to countries’ GDP.

However, since the inception of the COVID-19 crisis, SMEs have witnessed a spiral in consumer behavior, as most of them have moved their commercial transactions online. In light of this, Flutterwave has created a convenient and easy way for SMEs to sell their products online with an e-commerce innovation known as the Flutterwave Store.



The main aim of this store is to act as an online gateway to enable SMEs to own an online store without the need for coding or website development. Even though this ground-breaking innovation for SMEs rose up as a response to the pandemic, the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, says that the service will still be available post-pandemic.



A major advantage of the Flutterwave Store is its default payment integration which relieves you of the stress of finding a reliable way of accepting payments from your customers. The store gives you access to Flutterwave’s wide range of payment methods for your customers which include debit/credit cards, mobile money, bank transfer, Barter by Flutterwave, USSD, PayAttitude etc.

Another crucial advantage for SMEs is easy product discovery. Be visible to everyone who has access to a mobile phone, tablet or PC and let them search through your product listings easily and view your images, all in one place. The best part is, the store is free as you won’t be charged for registration or use of the platform. You’re only charged the normal transaction commission when you make a sale.



Having partnered with various well-known logistic companies such as Nigeria’s Sendbox and Kenya’s Sendy to help merchants with pickup and delivery in some specified locations. Let the store take care of logistics for you.



Other tools and features which aid ease of business include fast checkout, instant notifications which allows you stay plugged-in on activities on your digital store and also great product images which give a proper picture description on what is being sold.



So, what are you waiting for? The Flutterwave Store is designed to help you scale your e-commerce business to a much needed next level. Click here to get started and join the league of SMEs with digital stores.