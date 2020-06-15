‘The Wound Becomes Fresh Every Morning’, Khafi Says As She Mourns Her Late Brother

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem is still mourning the loss of her younger brother, Alexander Kareem.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality Tv star’s brother was gunned down very close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London in the wee hours of Monday, June 8.

According to reports, a post-mortem conducted on him showed he died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Taking to Twitter, Khafi shared her grief as she wrote that morning times are worst for her.

The mornings are worst. Each morning it hits again that he isn’t here anymore.” she tweeted.

