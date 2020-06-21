‘There Are No Rehearsals To Life’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian socialite and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has advised her fans to make the most of their time alive.

According to Toke, there is no rehearsals to life and every moment alive counts.

The media personality urged fans to look at life as their stage as she shared that it is a gift to be alive.

READ ALSO – Naira Marley: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Statement From Executive Jets

Sharing on Twitter, Toke wrote in part: “Life is about making the best of what you have, there are no rehearsals, it might not be perfect (it’s never going to be)…”

See Her Post Here: