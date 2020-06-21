‘There Is More To Ibidun Ighadalo’s Death’ – Yul Edochie (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has finally reacted to the death of Ibidun Ighadalo.

In a Post he shared on Twitter, the actor shared that photos and videos of moments leading to her final rest has made him emotional.

Yul also shared that he never met her but can ten that she was full of life.

Sharing on Twitter, Yul wrote in part: “Why do I feel there’s more to her death than the cardiac arrest story? I never met her but watching her videos brought tears to my eyes. She was so full of life, full of love for humanity…”

