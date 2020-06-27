‘There’s No Monopoly In Kindness’ – Mercy Eke (Photo)

Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke has she taken to social media to advice her fans and followers.

On Twitter, Mercy shared that everyone should be involved in showing and expressing kindness.

Mercy also berated fans who are always asking celebrities for help.

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote: “You want people above to help you? What have you done for the people below you… In summary, there is no monopoly in kindness”

See Her Post:

Mercy Eke
The reality TV star’s post

