‘There’s No Monopoly In Kindness’ – Mercy Eke (Photo)

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke has she taken to social media to advice her fans and followers.

On Twitter, Mercy shared that everyone should be involved in showing and expressing kindness.

Mercy also berated fans who are always asking celebrities for help.

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote: “You want people above to help you? What have you done for the people below you… In summary, there is no monopoly in kindness”

See Her Post: