‘There’s Still Hope’ – Toke Makinwa Speaks On Social Issues (Photo)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she is still hopeful for a better world.

The OAP in celebration of a new month, shared a photo of herself in a red dress as she asked fans to remain hopeful.

Toke has been very vocal about all the things she feels is wrong with the world and has now said better days are ahead.

In an earlier post, the media personality pointed out that we create a lot of awareness on social issues with no actions.

