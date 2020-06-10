‘This Generation Will Stand Out As The One That Brought About Change’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian socialite and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her opinion about this present generation.

The media personality shared this in reaction to the global movement against social injustices all over the world.

According to Toke, this is probably the best time to be alive and she is happy to be experiencing it.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “This generation is really going to stand out as the generation that brought about change, what a time to be alive. What a feeling”

See Her Post Here: