‘This Life Is Crazy’,Toke Makinwa Laments

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared some word of advice to her fans and followers on Twitter.

The on-air personality shared that it is impossible to please people, hence she advised people to be their truest selves.

Toke shared that people will motivate one to do something and later come back to say that it’s been done in extreme.

READ ALSO – ‘This Generation Will Stand Out As The One That Brought About Change’ – Toke Makinwa

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “They tell you to fall in love with yourself, yet when you do, they say not too much less people think you are selfish…”

See Her Post Here: