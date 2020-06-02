Tiwa Savage, Tonto Dikeh, Genevieve, Others Join Blackout Tuesday Trend

A few Nigerian creatives have joined the international trend that was stipulated to draw attention to the injustices experienced globally.

The #BlackoutTuesday is one that shutdown any creative activity from singers, actors, and entertainers on their social accounts.

Tiwa Savage had earlier called on Nigerian singers and entertainers to join the shutdown and as it appears, her call has been answered.

A look at the social media account (Instagram) of some Nigerian celebrities shows that they have identified with other international creatives to observe the trend.

See Photos Here: