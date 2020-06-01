Tiwa Savage Urges Nigerians To Speak Against Inhumane Incidents (Video)

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage has urged fellow Nigerians to continue lending their voices to effect change in the country.

The single mum of one started a social media campaign dubbed #WeAreTired on Sunday where she spoke about the recent happenings in the country like the Fulani herdsmen attacks on Northern communities, police brutality, assaults and rape cases.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Savage encouraged citizens of the country to continue to speak against social vices in the country until the appropriate authorities in the government take the necessary steps to ensure a safer and peaceful environment.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA5a9Vqnyd6/?igshid=ktivnf7zks3