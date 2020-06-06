Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 6 Million Instagram Followers

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is excited as she can finally boast of having 6 million followers on Instagram.
The single mum of one shared a video of herself getting glammed up via the photo-sharing app to celebrate the milestone.
Dikeh captioned the post;
“Hurray 6Million followers
Thanks for your love and support.
Over the years I realized that there would be no KING TONTO without you all..
I sincerely appreciate what ever reason you follow..
Cheers to many more Great Things ahead..“
See screenshot of her post below: