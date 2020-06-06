Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 6 Million Instagram Followers

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is excited as she can finally boast of having 6 million followers on Instagram.

The single mum of one shared a video of herself getting glammed up via the photo-sharing app to celebrate the milestone.

Dikeh captioned the post;

“Hurray 6Million followers

Thanks for your love and support.

Over the years I realized that there would be no KING TONTO without you all..

I sincerely appreciate what ever reason you follow..

Cheers to many more Great Things ahead..“

See screenshot of her post below: